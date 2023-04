Rakell scored a goal and an assist on two shots, fueling the Penguins to a 4-1 win over the Wild on Thursday.

Rakell scored a power-play goal in the second period to give the Penguins a 2-0 lead. He would add an assist on Jason Zucker's goal. This marks Rakell's second multi-point game in three games with four points in that span. On the season, the former Duck has 28 goals and 58 points in 79 games.