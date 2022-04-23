Rakell scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-2 victory over the Red Wings.

He broke a 2-2 tie midway through the second period, and Pittsburgh ran away with the game from there. Rakell continues to run hot and cold -- he has five multi-point performances in 16 games since joining the Penguins but failed to score a point at all 10 times during that stretch, leaving him with four goals and 13 points with his new club.