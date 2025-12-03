default-cbs-image
Rakell's (hand) return timeline was updated Wednesday, and he is expected to return in 3-4 weeks.

This will end up with Rakell trending toward the latter half of the 6-8 week initial timeline announced when he underwent surgery in late October. At this point, don't expect Rakell to be back prior to the holiday break. Once healthy, he'll likely fill a top-six role with ice time in all situations.

