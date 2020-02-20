Penguins' Riley Barber: Flipped in minor-league deal
Barber and Phil Varone will join the Penguins from the Canadiens in exchange for Joseph Blandisi and Jake Lucchini.
In nine NHL games this year, Barber has registered 15 hits, six shots and two PIM while averaging a mere 8:15 of ice time. In the minors, the 26-year-old has been significantly more productive, as he has racked up 13 goals and 18 helpers with AHL Laval. Barring a run of injuries, the Pittsburgh native is unlikely to get into a game for the Penguins this season.
