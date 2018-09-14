Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Absent with injury
Sheahan was unable to take part in Friday's training camp session due to an undisclosed injury.
The team did not immediately provide an update on the nature of Sheahan's injury, so it's unclear whether he will be available for the team's first preseason outing versus Buffalo on Tuesday -- or if it might linger into the regular season.
