Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Acquired by Pittsburgh
Sheahan is the newest Penguin after the Red Wings packaged him and a 2018 fifth-round draft pick for Scott Wilson and a 2018 third-round pick Saturday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
The hockey rumor mill had been buzzing about such a trade for quite some time, but now it's finally transpired with Detroit desperate to free up cap space following its re-signing up-and-coming forward Andreas Athanasiou to a one-year, $1.3875 million contract Friday. This should be a boon to Sheahan's fantasy stock, as he fell out of favor in Motown after posting just two goals, 11 assists and a minus-29 rating through 80 games last season, but now he gets to join the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.
