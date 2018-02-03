Sheahan collected two assists during Friday's 7-4 win over Washington.

The 26-year-old center has found a niche with the Penguins skating behind Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin on the third line. The pair of helpers improve Sheahan to a respectable four goals and 14 assists while posting a 50.1 Corsi For percentage through 44 games since leaving Detroit in late October. However, while he's filled a real-world void for Pittsburgh, there aren't many fantasy settings where Sheahan warrants a roster spot.