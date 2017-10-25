Sheahan picked up an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime victory over the Oilers.

Overall, it was an impressive showing for Pittsburgh's newest forward. The 25-year-old logged a season-high 14:47 of ice time, won nine of 13 faceoffs, and blocked a shot. While he likely won't be much of a fantasy asset, Sheahan is doing exactly the job that the Penguins acquired him to do.