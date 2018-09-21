Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Continues to skate
Sheahen (lower body) took the ice for another solo skating session Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Sheahan has yet to join his teammates on the ice for a camp session. There aren't any indications that the center won't be ready for Opening Night, however, fantasy owners may want to continue to monitor his status in the coming weeks.
More News
-
Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Solo skates Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Sidelined by nagging injury•
-
Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Absent with injury•
-
Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Renews contract for one year•
-
Riley Sheahan: Set to hit free agency•
-
Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Pointless against Washington•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...