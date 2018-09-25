According to coach Mike Sullivan, "I thought (Sheahan) has a great practice today...Barring any setbacks, we're going to try to get him in exhibition games."

The Penguins have two more tuneups remaining -- Wednesday versus Buffalo and Friday against Columbus -- so it looks like Sheahan (lower body) might be able to suit up in one or both of those outings. Even if the center doesn't appear in a preseason contest, he should be ready in time for Opening Night against the Capitals on Oct. 4.