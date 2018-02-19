Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Drops two goals on Columbus
Sheahan provided two goals in Sunday's 5-2 road win over the Blue Jackets.
Sheahan only had a pair of goals through 80 games with the Red Wings last year -- when he infamously potted those two in the last game of the season -- though he's looked much more comfortable in Pittsburgh. Granted this is the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions we're talking about, but Seahan might be on the map in extremely deep fantasy leagues based on his output of eight goals, 15 assists and a plus-5 rating through 52 games with the Pens.
More News
-
Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Chips in two helpers in 7-4 win•
-
Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Two helpers Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Seeing power-play time•
-
Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Scores first goal with Penguins•
-
Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Collects assist in team debut•
-
Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Acquired by Pittsburgh•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...