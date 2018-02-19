Sheahan provided two goals in Sunday's 5-2 road win over the Blue Jackets.

Sheahan only had a pair of goals through 80 games with the Red Wings last year -- when he infamously potted those two in the last game of the season -- though he's looked much more comfortable in Pittsburgh. Granted this is the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions we're talking about, but Seahan might be on the map in extremely deep fantasy leagues based on his output of eight goals, 15 assists and a plus-5 rating through 52 games with the Pens.