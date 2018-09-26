Sheahan (lower body) is slated to suit up against the Sabres on Wednesday.

Sheahan will be making his preseason debut versus Buffalo and figures to also slot into the lineup for Friday's final tuneup against the Jackets. How coach Mike Sullivan plans to deploy the Ontario native -- along with Derick Brassard and Matt Cullen -- will likely be determined over the next two contest, but early indications would suggest that Sheahan is the least likely of the three to move to the wing.