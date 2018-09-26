Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Expected to play Wednesday
Sheahan (lower body) is slated to suit up against the Sabres on Wednesday.
Sheahan will be making his preseason debut versus Buffalo and figures to also slot into the lineup for Friday's final tuneup against the Jackets. How coach Mike Sullivan plans to deploy the Ontario native -- along with Derick Brassard and Matt Cullen -- will likely be determined over the next two contest, but early indications would suggest that Sheahan is the least likely of the three to move to the wing.
More News
-
Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Could see preseason action•
-
Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Continues to skate•
-
Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Solo skates Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Sidelined by nagging injury•
-
Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Absent with injury•
-
Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Renews contract for one year•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...