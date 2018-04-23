Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Garners helper Sunday
Sheahan picked up an assist in Sunday's 8-5 victory over Philadelphia.
Sheahan worked the puck behind the net, where he left it for Phil Kessel, who then fed it to Carl Hagelin in front of the net. The 25-year-old Sheahan was pressed into duty on the Pens' second line after Evgeni Malkin (leg) was unable to suit up -- a role in which Sheahan appears to have settled into comfortably. Having said that, as soon as Geno is ready to return, fantasy owners should expect to see Sheahan back on the fourth line.
