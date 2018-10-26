Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Grabs assist in blowout
Sheahan picked up a helper in Thursday's 9-1 dismantling of Calgary.
With his assist, Sheahan ended a five-game pointless streak. The 26-year-old has been playing alongside Matt Cullen on a defensively-minded fourth line, but should still be able to find ways to contribute in the offensive zone.
