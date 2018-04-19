Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Ices cake in commanding win
Sheahan scored the final goal in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Flyers.
Flyers center Travis Konecny failed to pull down an airborne puck with his glove and it fell into the lap of Sheahan for his first goal and second point of the conference quarterfinals. Shehan is clearly in the bottom-six group, but he may actually be a decent value play in DFS pools since he hits the ice after opposing teams have the unenviable task of trying to slow Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Derick Brassard.
