Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Notches goal in win over Bolts
Sheahan scored his seventh goal of the season in a 4-2 win over Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
The goal is Sheahan's first point since Jan. 8. The fourth-line forward is averaging just 0.18 points per game, so even in deeper leagues, deploying Sheahan is not recommended. The 27-year-old has found the scoresheet nine times -- seven goals and two assists -- in 49 games this season.
