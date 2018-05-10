Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Pointless against Washington
Sheahan was held off the scoresheet in the Penguins' second-round series versus Washington.
Sheahan -- who was acquired via trade early in the season -- recorded his first 30-plus point campaign since 2014-15 and was a plus-4 for the Pens after posting a disastrous minus-29 with Detroit last year. He'll be a restricted free agent July 1, but Pittsburgh will almost certainly bring the center back into the fold for 2018-19 to continue utilizing him in a bottom-six role.
