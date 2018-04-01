Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Posts rare two-point effort
Sheahan tallied an assist and scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 5-2 win against the Canadiens.
Sheahan has turned his game around with the Penguins this season, scoring 11 goals and 31 points in 70 games with the team. He's locked in to a bottom-six role behind Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin on the depth chart. However, with Pittsburgh having solid depth at forward, Sheahan has managed to be a solid contributor all season.
