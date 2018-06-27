Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Renews contract for one year
Sheahan earned a one-year, $2.1 million contract extension with the Penguins on Wednesday.
Formerly with the Red Wings, Sheahan was traded to Pittsburgh last October, and he proceeded to fashion 11 goals and 21 assists in a bottom-six role with a special emphasis on the penalty kill. Since the Penguins are flush with offensive weapons down the middle, Sheahan is occasionally rendered a forgotten man by the opposition, making him a sneaky value play on most nights.
