Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Scores 10th in Wednesday's OT loss
Sheahan scored his 10th goal of the season on two shots while adding two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.
The fourth-line center now has 28 points on the year, and he's unlikely to match his previous career highs of 14 goals or 36 points given how little of the season is left to play, and his limited role in the offense. Sheahan does have six goals and 12 points in 19 games since the beginning of February, however, a pace that could make him a deep-league sleeper next season if he works his way further up the depth chart.
More News
-
Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Drops two goals on Columbus•
-
Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Chips in two helpers in 7-4 win•
-
Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Two helpers Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Seeing power-play time•
-
Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Scores first goal with Penguins•
-
Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Collects assist in team debut•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...