Sheahan scored his 10th goal of the season on two shots while adding two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.

The fourth-line center now has 28 points on the year, and he's unlikely to match his previous career highs of 14 goals or 36 points given how little of the season is left to play, and his limited role in the offense. Sheahan does have six goals and 12 points in 19 games since the beginning of February, however, a pace that could make him a deep-league sleeper next season if he works his way further up the depth chart.