Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Scores first goal with Penguins
Sheahan scored a third-period goal and logged 18:42 of ice time during Thursday's 3-1 win over Ottawa.
Sheahan has now marked the scoresheet in consecutive games, and his 18:42 of ice time was his highest total since joining Pittsburgh. With Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin locked in as the team's top two centers, Sheahan will likely struggle to provide consistent offense from a bottom-six role. As a result, he shouldn't be counted on in the majority of fantasy settings.
