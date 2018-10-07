Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Scores in loss
Sheahan scored the Penguins' lone goal in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Canadians.
Sheahan was able to briefly give the Penguins some life at the end of the second period with a rebound goal, though it didn't amount to a comeback. The good news is he appears to be nearly fully-recovered from the lower body injury he had coming into the season.
