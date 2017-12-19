Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Seeing power-play time
Sheahan fired off two shots on goal in 12:50 of ice time Monday during a 4-2 victory over Pittsburgh.
Despite not being able to roll in a point during the tilt, Sheahan has been filling the statsheet lately notching nine points (three goals, six assists) in his last 16 games, and has appeared on the second power-play unit in each of the last two contests. This is arguably the hottest streak the Ontario native's had over the last two seasons, but with his presence nearly cemented on the third line with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin being the other centers in Pittsburgh, it'll be hard for him to keep up the pace -- especially since he's only averaging 13:42 of ice time on the season.
