Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Sidelined by nagging injury
Sheahan didn't take part in Friday's practice due to a nagging lower-body injury.
The Penguins are reportedly taking a cautious approach with Sheahan's recovery, so he may not be available for the team's first few preseason games, but there's no reason to suspect he's in danger of missing the Oct. 4 season opener against Washington at this juncture. Another update on the 26-year-old pivot's status should be made available once he's able to return to practice.
More News
-
Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Absent with injury•
-
Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Renews contract for one year•
-
Riley Sheahan: Set to hit free agency•
-
Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Pointless against Washington•
-
Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Garners helper Sunday•
-
Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Ices cake in commanding win•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...