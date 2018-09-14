Sheahan didn't take part in Friday's practice due to a nagging lower-body injury.

The Penguins are reportedly taking a cautious approach with Sheahan's recovery, so he may not be available for the team's first few preseason games, but there's no reason to suspect he's in danger of missing the Oct. 4 season opener against Washington at this juncture. Another update on the 26-year-old pivot's status should be made available once he's able to return to practice.