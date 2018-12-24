Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Slumping again
Sheahan is pointless in five straight games and hasn't scored a goal since Dec. 6.
Sheahan's career has been marked by length slumps, which is why he was traded away from Detroit in the first place. Unfortunately for the natural center, the team is stocked down the middle -- especially with the return of Matt Cullen -- so he has been forced to play more on the wing in a fourth-line role. What will keep Sheahan in the Penguins' lineup is his penalty killing, where he is averaging 2:25 of ice time -- though it won't provide much in terms of fantasy value.
