Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Solo skates Wednesday
Sheahan (lower body) took a twirl on the ice ahead of Wednesday's practice session.
Sheahan is unlikely to join his teammates with the non-game group following his skating session, but it's certainly a step in the right direction. As of now, it doesn't seem like the Ontario native's injury will impact his availability for Opening Night. With Brassard expected to move to the wing, Sheahan will take over the third-line center role.
