Sheahan is pointless in five straight games heading into the All-Star break.

At this point, any offensive contributions by Sheahan should be considered icing on the cake, as the fourth-line winger's main role is killing penalties. The 27-year-old is logging 2:07 of ice time per game shorthanded and should continue to fill that role for the club the rest of the way. With a mere eight points in 47 contests, Sheahan is unlikely to hit the 30-point mark as he did last year.