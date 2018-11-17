Sheahan won't play in Saturday's game versus the Senators.

It's unclear if this is injury-related, but it's plausible he's a healthy scratch since he has just two points and a minus-9 rating through 17 games. That's not the production the Penguins expect out of Sheahan after he produced 32 points last year. If he is injured, there will be a report after the contest.

