Fabbri will attend the Penguins' training camp after signing a professional tryout agreement before camp opens Thursday.

Fabbri was limited to 16 points in 44 appearances in his lone season with the Ducks. A hand injury cut short his time in Anaheim, and he'll now attempt to secure a full contract as a veteran who will challenge some of the Penguins' younger wingers. Fabbri has previously found success as a power-play option in his earlier stops, which could be his path to Pittsburgh's NHL roster if he has a strong camp.