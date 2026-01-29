Penguins' Rutger McGroarty: Brought up from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McGroarty was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.
McGroarty could be pressed into service for Thursday's clash with Chicago while Bryan Rust is serving his three-game suspension. If the 21-year-old McGroarty does play, he could find himself slotting into a first-line role alongside Sidney Crosby in order to keep the rest of the Penguins' lines intact.
