McGroarty was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.

McGroarty could be pressed into service for Thursday's clash with Chicago while Bryan Rust is serving his three-game suspension. If the 21-year-old McGroarty does play, he could find himself slotting into a first-line role alongside Sidney Crosby in order to keep the rest of the Penguins' lines intact.