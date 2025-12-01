Penguins' Rutger McGroarty: Called up from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McGroarty was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.
McGroarty has been lighting it up in the minors since returning from an upper-body injury, generating four goals and three assists in five minor-league tilts with the Baby Pens. While the 21-year-old winger could move into a top-six role for Pittsburgh, he likely will start his time with the Penguins on the third line with fellow youngster Ben Kindel.
