McGroarty will not take part in the Penguins' Prospect Challenge after suffering an undisclosed injury, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports Wednesday.

McGroarty's status is expected to be updated ahead of training camp, but any delay in his ability to start logging ice time with the full squad could limit his chances of making the Opening Night roster. If healthy, McGroarty could be in line for a middle-six role with the Pens this year, and should be a full-time option as the club looks to get younger.