McGroarty scored a goal in a 6-3 win over Toronto on Tuesday.

McGroarty intercepted a Leafs clearing attempt and fired a quick shot over Joseph Woll's glove from above the right circle. The goalie didn't stand much of a chance. The goal cut the score to 3-2 in the second period. McGroarty is experiencing some growing pains in the NHL. It was his first goal in six games and second of the season (three points, 26 shots; 12 games). His fantasy future is intact, but he should be on the wire in redraft leagues.