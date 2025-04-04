McGroarty recorded a goal, an assist, three shots on target, two hits, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Despite the overtime loss, this is a game McGroarty will probably not forget since he cracked the scoresheet in an NHL contest for the first time in his career. The goal was even more significant since it allowed the Penguins to force overtime, as McGroarty scored with only 25 seconds left in the game, and he also registered a career-high in playing time (18:28 TOI). The rookie forward could continue to see a steady role in the lineup in the final days of the regular season with the Penguins close to being eliminated from playoff contention.