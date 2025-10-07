McGroarty was placed on season-opening injured reserve Monday, per PuckPedia.

As expected, McGroarty's upper-body injury will keep him out for the start of the season. The No. 14 pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft racked up 14 goals and 25 assists in 60 games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season and, once healthy, figures to see a middle-six role with the Penguins. Despite the injury, he remains a viable deep sleeper option in fantasy leagues.