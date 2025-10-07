Penguins' Rutger McGroarty: Lands on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McGroarty was placed on season-opening injured reserve Monday, per PuckPedia.
As expected, McGroarty's upper-body injury will keep him out for the start of the season. The No. 14 pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft racked up 14 goals and 25 assists in 60 games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season and, once healthy, figures to see a middle-six role with the Penguins. Despite the injury, he remains a viable deep sleeper option in fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Penguins' Rutger McGroarty: Sidelined indefinitely•
-
Penguins' Rutger McGroarty: Not ready for main camp•
-
Penguins' Rutger McGroarty: Dealing with undisclosed injury•
-
Penguins' Rutger McGroarty: Skating Thursday•
-
Penguins' Rutger McGroarty: Shutdown for NHL season•
-
Penguins' Rutger McGroarty: Exits after blocked shot•