McGroarty registered three assists in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 4-3 shootout win over Hershey on Friday.

McGroarty was dealing with a concussion earlier in January, but he returned to the AHL on Sunday. He's earned four assists over three games since rejoining the Baby Penguins. He's at 11 points and 23 shots on net over eight appearances at the AHL level. He doesn't have a lot to prove with the minor-league team, but the Penguins may let him get an extended run before bringing him back up to the NHL in what's been an injury-plagued season for the young winger.