McGroarty (concussion) was activated from injured reserve and assigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday.

McGroarty was a healthy scratch against Columbus on Jan. 4 before missing six straight games due to injury. Now that he is ready to play again, he will get some time in the minors. McGroarty has amassed four goals and seven points in five AHL outings this season. He also has two goals, one assist, 28 shots on net and 16 hits in 16 NHL appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.