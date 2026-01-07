Penguins' Rutger McGroarty: Placed on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McGroarty was designated for injured reserve with an undisclosed injury Wednesday.
According to Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports, McGroarty left practice Tuesday after colliding with a teammate before leaving the session. The Penguins haven't provided any sort of update regarding the nature or severity of the 21-year-old winger's injury, but he'll be sidelined for at least the next four games now.
More News
-
Penguins' Rutger McGroarty: First goal in six games•
-
Penguins' Rutger McGroarty: Pots goal in overtime loss•
-
Penguins' Rutger McGroarty: Called up from minors•
-
Penguins' Rutger McGroarty: Three points in Wednesday's win•
-
Penguins' Rutger McGroarty: Two goals in as many AHL games•
-
Penguins' Rutger McGroarty: Sent to AHL•