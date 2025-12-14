Penguins' Rutger McGroarty: Pots goal in overtime loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McGroarty scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Sharks.
McGroarty logged his first goal and point in six games for the Penguins this season. He's added 17 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-3 rating. He was tearing up the AHL after recovering from an upper-body injury, but the 21-year-old winger has been challenged by the NHL while seeing middle-six minutes. He's not a must have in fantasy until he lands alongside Sidney Crosby on the top line, which is a spot he'll have to earn by first succeeding lower in the lineup.
