McGroarty scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Sharks.

McGroarty logged his first goal and point in six games for the Penguins this season. He's added 17 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-3 rating. He was tearing up the AHL after recovering from an upper-body injury, but the 21-year-old winger has been challenged by the NHL while seeing middle-six minutes. He's not a must have in fantasy until he lands alongside Sidney Crosby on the top line, which is a spot he'll have to earn by first succeeding lower in the lineup.