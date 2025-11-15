Penguins' Rutger McGroarty: Sent to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McGroarty (upper body) was activated from non-roster injured reserve and assigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.
McGroarty is ready to play after missing all of training camp and Pittsburgh's first 18 games of the season. He had one goal, two assists, 11 shots on net, five blocked shots and 12 hits in eight NHL appearances during the 2024-25 regular season. McGroarty will probably get another look with the big club at some point this campaign.
