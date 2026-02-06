Penguins' Rutger McGroarty: Shipped down to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McGroarty was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.
McGroarty picked up an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres, his fifth point in 20 NHL games this year. If the Penguins are healthy coming out of the Olympic break, McGroarty could find himself spending another extended stint in the minors with the Baby Pens.
