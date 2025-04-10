McGroarty (lower body) will not return for the Penguins this season, but could still be an option during the Calder Cup Playoffs for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

McGroarty was starting to find some chemistry with Penguins captain Sidney Crosby on the top line, recording one goal, two assists and nine shots in five games. At this point, the 21-year-old winger seems like a near-lock to make the Opening Night roster ahead of the 2025-26 campaign and could find himself playing in that coveted first-line role with Crosby -- a sport that naturally offers fantasy upside.