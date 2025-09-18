McGroarty will be out indefinitely with an upper-body injury, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports Thursday.

While the team didn't offer any specifics, McGroarty's status for Opening Night against the Rangers on Oct. 7 seems to be in doubt. Once cleared to play, the 21-year-old winger should be in the mix for a middle-six role and could push even further up the depth chart if Bryan Rust or Rickard Rakell gets traded at some point. For now, tryout signee Robby Fabbri could benefit the most from some extra minutes.