McGroarty scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 6-3 win over Hershey on Wednesday.

McGroarty is proving quickly that he's a little too talented for the AHL. He's scored in three straight games and has five total points in that span since joining the minor-league team after getting cleared of an upper-body injury. Expect the Penguins to remain cautious with the 21-year-old, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him get called up to Pittsburgh at any point this season.