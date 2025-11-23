McGroarty scored a goal in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 1-0 win over Providence on Saturday.

McGroarty has two goals in as many games since joining the AHL club. The plan is for the 21-year-old winger to get up to speed with WBS after missing training camp and the first month of the season due to an upper-body injury. If he continues to play well, he'll be a candidate to join the NHL club later in the campaign.