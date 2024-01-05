Graves scored a goal on one shot in Thursday's 6-5 victory over the Bruins.

Graves ended his 19-game goal drought to a close with his tally Thursday. It was just the second goal of the year for the defenseman, who is well off a 20-point pace after having reached that make in each of the previous two campaigns. The Nova Scotia native has underwhelmed defensively, which has seen him drop to the third pairing.