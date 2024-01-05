Graves scored a goal on one shot in Thursday's 6-5 victory over the Bruins.
Graves ended his 19-game goal drought to a close with his tally Thursday. It was just the second goal of the year for the defenseman, who is well off a 20-point pace after having reached that make in each of the previous two campaigns. The Nova Scotia native has underwhelmed defensively, which has seen him drop to the third pairing.
More News
-
Penguins' Ryan Graves: Scores early game-winner•
-
Penguins' Ryan Graves: Slides two helpers in shutout•
-
Penguins' Ryan Graves: Slings helper•
-
Penguins' Ryan Graves: Sacrifices body in Friday's win•
-
Penguins' Ryan Graves: Inks six-year deal with Penguins•
-
Devils' Ryan Graves: Suiting up Thursday•