Graves signed a six-year, $27 million contract with Pittsburgh on Saturday, PuckPedia reports.

Graves had eight goals, 26 points, 83 hits and 152 blocks in 78 contests with New Jersey last season while averaging 19:57 of ice time. The 28-year-old defenseman is young enough that he might serve on a top-two pairing for the full life of that contract. Graves isn't likely to get much power-play ice time though and shouldn't be expected to do meaningfully better offensively than he did in 2022-23.