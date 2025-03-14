Graves scored a goal and added three hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Graves has been in and out of the lineup as a healthy scratch lately, though he should played regularly until one of Pierre-Olivier Joseph (upper body) or Ryan Shea (upper body) returns. The goal Thursday was Graves' first of the season, as the 29-year-old has had trouble making any positive impact on offense. He's at two points, 32 shots on net, a minus-15 rating, 25 PIM, 52 hits and 56 blocked shots over 47 appearances.