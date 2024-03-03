Graves logged an assist and blocked three shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Graves has earned three assists over 12 games since the All-Star break. The 28-year-old defenseman's third-pairing role -- one he ended up in after displaying uncharacteristically weak defense early in the season -- has done nothing to help his offense. Graves has 11 points, 68 shots on net, 111 blocked shots, 59 hits and a plus-11 rating over 58 appearances, but it doesn't look like he has an obvious path back to a top-four role.