Graves did not have any points in Friday's 4-0 win against the Capitals, but he did block five shots.

The blocked shot total represented a game best for either side, and he also ended up with a plus-1 rating and a blocked shot in his 24:31 of ice time. The 28-year-old journeyman defenseman will look for his first point as a Penguin in Saturday's game against the Flames.